Buckingham Strategic Partners Buys 1,285 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Amgen were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.06.

Amgen Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $234.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $255.09 and a 200-day moving average of $256.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $222.53 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The firm has a market cap of $125.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.63.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.36%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

