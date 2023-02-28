Buckingham Strategic Partners Buys 18,438 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 118.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,438 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FNDF. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1,316.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 330.6% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $31.09 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $32.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.69 and a 200-day moving average of $28.85.

