Buckingham Strategic Partners Buys 4,109 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 134.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Burleson & Company LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,320.0% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 98.2% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 116.3% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG opened at $152.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.70. The firm has a market cap of $65.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $165.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

