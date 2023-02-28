Buckingham Strategic Partners Grows Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,375 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 146.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 305 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 30,200.0% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Societe Generale downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research cut ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.24.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $106.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.11. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $78.30 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.27.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.06%.

In other news, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.50 per share, with a total value of $501,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,382,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,431,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.50 per share, for a total transaction of $501,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,382,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

