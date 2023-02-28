Buckingham Strategic Partners Increases Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 171.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,950 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 18,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,882,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,834,000 after buying an additional 38,263 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,741,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,065,000 after purchasing an additional 245,653 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $65.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $94.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.68.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

