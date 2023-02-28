Buckingham Strategic Partners Sells 15,514 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Buckingham Strategic Partners decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,514 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,359,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,098,000 after buying an additional 1,156,612 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,155,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,020,000 after buying an additional 412,264 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,246,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,793,000 after buying an additional 8,410 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 880,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,388,000 after buying an additional 453,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 564,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,534,000 after buying an additional 66,531 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

IJS stock opened at $100.35 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $82.09 and a 1-year high of $106.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.16.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

