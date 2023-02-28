Bulldog Investors LLP Cuts Position in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM)

Bulldog Investors LLP lessened its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,977 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,256 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth $41,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 19.68% of the company’s stock.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE:MFM opened at $5.01 on Tuesday. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $4.66 and a twelve month high of $6.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.17.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Increases Dividend

About MFS Municipal Income Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. This is a boost from MFS Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

