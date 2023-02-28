BVF Inc. IL Increases Stock Position in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,595,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 792,101 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL owned about 0.10% of CytomX Therapeutics worth $9,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $25,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 322.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13,585 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 254.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13,864 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CytomX Therapeutics Trading Down 0.9 %

CTMX traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $2.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,531,704. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $4.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average is $1.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About CytomX Therapeutics

Several research analysts recently commented on CTMX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $2.60 to $3.20 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.91.



CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

