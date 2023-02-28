BVF Inc. IL Sells 696,871 Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

BVF Inc. IL reduced its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 901,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 696,871 shares during the quarter. Xenon Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 1.3% of BVF Inc. IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. BVF Inc. IL’s holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals were worth $32,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,567.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 102.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.91. 108,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,625. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.16. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $24.94 and a one year high of $41.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Profile

XENE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.78.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

