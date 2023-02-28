Bwcp LP Has $29.22 Million Stock Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Bwcp LP raised its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,041,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 531,555 shares during the quarter. Vertiv accounts for 14.6% of Bwcp LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Bwcp LP owned 0.54% of Vertiv worth $29,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 4.9% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 34,474,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,089,000 after buying an additional 1,598,083 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,199,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,620,000 after acquiring an additional 8,208,427 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,988,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693,256 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 26.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,474,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841,345 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Vertiv by 1.7% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 14,334,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,828,000 after purchasing an additional 234,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.15. The company had a trading volume of 656,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,260,262. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $7.76 and a 12 month high of $17.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 14.84%. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Vertiv from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Vertiv from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Vertiv to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.38.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacture, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

