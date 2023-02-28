Bwcp LP Makes New $14.23 Million Investment in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Bwcp LP purchased a new position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 91,296 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $14,226,000. Workday makes up about 7.1% of Bwcp LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 69.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 68.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $450,713.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,722 shares in the company, valued at $67,230,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 904 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $159,149.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,483,317.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $450,713.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,230,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,548 shares of company stock worth $20,795,439 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Workday from $220.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their target price on Workday to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Workday from $223.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.75. 2,230,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,953,616. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.72 and a twelve month high of $250.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $175.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.78. The stock has a market cap of $48.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.41, a PEG ratio of 186.81 and a beta of 1.25.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 29th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

