C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Buys New Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRWD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at about $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $245.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $237.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.08.

Shares of CRWD opened at $120.99 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $242.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $580.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.65 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.79% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. On average, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $822,848.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,186,082.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $4,299,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,683. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $822,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,186,082.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,252 shares of company stock worth $11,807,218 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

