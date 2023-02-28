C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Has $143,000 Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 574 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,243,791,000 after purchasing an additional 113,806 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,072,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,325,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282,314 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,729,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $699,471,000 after purchasing an additional 63,670 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.8% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,550,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $394,027,000 after purchasing an additional 176,368 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 761,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,129,000 after purchasing an additional 411,516 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ODFL opened at $342.39 on Tuesday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.31 and a 1-year high of $381.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $323.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $295.18.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.24. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 9.85%.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $266.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $315.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $342.32.

In other news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total transaction of $416,409.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,854,206.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total value of $416,409.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,854,206.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total transaction of $967,167.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,065.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

