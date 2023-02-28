Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases 147,727 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 481,752 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,727 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.06% of Applied Materials worth $39,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its position in Applied Materials by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,907,042 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $446,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,043 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter worth about $167,770,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 32.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,311,447 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,175,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $112.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $94.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $142.01.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMAT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $88.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.16.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Read More

