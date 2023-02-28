Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 112,463 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,879 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 112,463 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $83,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 7.6% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at $118,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 9.2% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 14.6% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group Plc purchased a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at $271,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Broadcom Stock Up 1.3 %

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

AVGO opened at $585.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $645.31. The company has a market capitalization of $244.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $579.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $527.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.25. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.43%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Articles

