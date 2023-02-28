California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Short Interest Up 258.8% in February

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 258.8% from the January 31st total of 3,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently commented on CALB shares. TheStreet raised California BanCorp from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on California BanCorp in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Hovde Group boosted their target price on California BanCorp to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.
California BanCorp Price Performance
NASDAQ CALB traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.45. 17,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,802. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $212.00 million, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.05. California BanCorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $26.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.83.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
California BanCorp Company Profile
California BanCorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposits, lending, cash management, international banking as well as real estate mortgage, real estate construction, commercial, and installment loans. The company was founded on March 31, 2017 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on California BanCorp (CALB)
- Will Q4 Results Send Zoom Video Stock Higher?
- Is Amazon a Blue Chip Stock?
- Occidental Petroleum Pulls Back To The Sweet Spot
- Should You Take a Cruise in Royal Caribbean Stock?
- Is Target Stock Aiming For A Breakout In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for California BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.