California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Short Interest Up 258.8% in February

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 258.8% from the January 31st total of 3,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on CALB shares. TheStreet raised California BanCorp from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on California BanCorp in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Hovde Group boosted their target price on California BanCorp to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get California BanCorp alerts:

California BanCorp Price Performance

NASDAQ CALB traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.45. 17,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,802. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $212.00 million, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.05. California BanCorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $26.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

California BanCorp Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of California BanCorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 555,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,211,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of California BanCorp by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of California BanCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of California BanCorp by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Petiole USA ltd increased its stake in shares of California BanCorp by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 69,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 12,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

California BanCorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposits, lending, cash management, international banking as well as real estate mortgage, real estate construction, commercial, and installment loans. The company was founded on March 31, 2017 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for California BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.