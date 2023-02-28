Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) to Hold

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$48.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$51.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$49.00 to C$50.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$41.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on Uni-Select from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Uni-Select Stock Performance

Shares of TSE UNS traded down C$0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$46.84. 545,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,440. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$40.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.99, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.71. Uni-Select has a 1-year low of C$25.65 and a 1-year high of C$47.04.

About Uni-Select

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

