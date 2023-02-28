Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Price Target to C$18.00

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cormark lifted their target price on Lundin Gold from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. CIBC boosted their price target on Lundin Gold from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Haywood Securities raised shares of Lundin Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$14.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.07.

Lundin Gold Stock Performance

TSE LUG traded up C$0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$14.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,549. Lundin Gold has a twelve month low of C$7.80 and a twelve month high of C$16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.39, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of C$3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lundin Gold ( TSE:LUG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$286.42 million for the quarter. Lundin Gold had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 9.02%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lundin Gold will post 0.9886364 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lundin Gold news, Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 172,400 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.40, for a total transaction of C$2,309,625.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 585,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,848,372.91. In other news, Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 172,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.40, for a total value of C$2,309,625.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 585,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,848,372.91. Also, Senior Officer Nathan Saul Monash sold 11,000 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.36, for a total value of C$168,911.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$337,823.20. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 247,000 shares of company stock worth $3,420,141. 63.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

