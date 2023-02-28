Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

NASDAQ:CSIQ traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.75. The company had a trading volume of 606,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,773. Canadian Solar has a 1-year low of $22.15 and a 1-year high of $47.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 115.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 24.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 13.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,203 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 47.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

