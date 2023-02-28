Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Cuts Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lessened its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,904 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $12,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in M&T Bank by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,607,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,475,959,000 after acquiring an additional 316,266 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 20.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,629,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,375,533,000 after buying an additional 1,460,870 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 0.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,101,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,291,378,000 after buying an additional 70,753 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in M&T Bank by 15.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,364,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000,000 after acquiring an additional 705,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,012,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,141 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Stock Down 0.7 %

MTB opened at $155.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.28 and a 200-day moving average of $166.36. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $138.43 and a fifty-two week high of $193.42. The company has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.50 by ($0.21). M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 18.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.76 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.18.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Recommended Stories

