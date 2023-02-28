Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Invests $11.39 Million in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 598,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,388,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned 0.09% of Paramount Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at about $112,712,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,561,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,351,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,281,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,059,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PARA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Paramount Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim upped their price target on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Paramount Global from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.86.

Paramount Global Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PARA opened at $22.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.63. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $15.29 and a 1 year high of $39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.75 and its 200-day moving average is $20.56.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

