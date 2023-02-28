Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Sells 167,613 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455,233 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 167,613 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in Intel were worth $11,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,872 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 0.4% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 74,189 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 1.2% during the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,830 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $24.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.78. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $52.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.49%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $20.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

