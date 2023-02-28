Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $13.21 Million Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 226.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,017 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,002 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Waters were worth $13,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,956 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC boosted its stake in Waters by 1.9% during the second quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Waters by 5.9% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 820 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waters Stock Performance

Shares of Waters stock opened at $310.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $335.77 and its 200 day moving average is $317.88. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.10. Waters had a return on equity of 175.08% and a net margin of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. Waters’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WAT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Waters from $334.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $354.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waters news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.70, for a total value of $354,447.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,842,772.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

