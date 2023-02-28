Capital International Ltd. CA Acquires New Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Capital International Ltd. CA acquired a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,554 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,903,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,550 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,645,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,771 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 1623 Capital LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. 1623 Capital LLC now owns 56,800 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $8,433,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,034 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $257.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.16.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $204.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.86 and a 200-day moving average of $183.25. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $248.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $51.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $22.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.66 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.17%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $268,844.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

