Capital International Ltd. CA Boosts Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 102.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,891 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 16.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £125 ($150.84) to £135 ($162.91) in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.42) to GBX 126 ($1.52) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($144.81) to £130 ($156.87) in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10,825.11.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $66.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.92. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $52.65 and a 52 week high of $72.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.06 billion, a PE ratio of 62.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 180.38%.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.

