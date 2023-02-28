Capital International Ltd. CA Boosts Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Pinterest by 632.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,229,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,784,000 after buying an additional 8,833,290 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 262.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,515,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,399,000 after buying an additional 8,341,222 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in Pinterest by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 9,818,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,645,000 after buying an additional 4,718,191 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,285,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,299,000 after buying an additional 3,239,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Pinterest by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,825,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,016,000 after buying an additional 2,940,932 shares in the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PINS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

In other Pinterest news, Director Evan Sharp sold 54,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $1,443,449.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Pinterest news, Director Evan Sharp sold 54,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $1,443,449.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $1,272,752.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 641,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,769,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,560,523 shares of company stock worth $38,373,190. Insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest stock opened at $24.99 on Tuesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $29.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.25.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $877.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

