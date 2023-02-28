Capital International Ltd. CA Increases Stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Capital International Ltd. CA increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,088 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,485 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,919,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,466,950 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $382,778,000 after buying an additional 347,352 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,567,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,115,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,116,508 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $129,839,000 after buying an additional 167,251 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TNDM. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $107.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.31.

Tandem Diabetes Care Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ TNDM opened at $35.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.24 and a beta of 0.79. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $123.96.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $223.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.99 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 11.81% and a negative return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $402,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,917.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.