CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) PT Lowered to $25.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 69.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CDNA. Raymond James dropped their target price on CareDx from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on CareDx from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

CareDx stock opened at $14.71 on Tuesday. CareDx has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $41.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.57 million, a PE ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.81 and its 200 day moving average is $15.83.

In related news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,819 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $48,345.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 575,803 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,875,021.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter Maag sold 5,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $85,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 298,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,129,314.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,069 shares of company stock valued at $447,903 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in CareDx by 272.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in CareDx by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CareDx by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in CareDx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in CareDx by 152.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its products include AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

