CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Trading 17.4% Higher

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 17.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.38 and last traded at $17.27. 423,586 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 850,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on CareDx from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on CareDx from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on CareDx from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Get CareDx alerts:

CareDx Stock Up 20.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.87 and a 200 day moving average of $15.77. The firm has a market cap of $946.59 million, a P/E ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CareDx

In related news, Director Peter Maag sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $85,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 298,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,129,314.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,819 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $48,345.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 575,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,875,021.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Peter Maag sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $85,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 298,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,129,314.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,069 shares of company stock worth $447,903 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 272.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 64.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CareDx in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in CareDx by 152.9% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter.

CareDx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its products include AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.