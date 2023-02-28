CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.17-$0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $195-$215 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $285.18 million.

CarGurus Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CARG traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $17.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,820,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,641. CarGurus has a 12-month low of $9.14 and a 12-month high of $48.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.70, a PEG ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CARG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CarGurus from $35.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup began coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on CarGurus from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on CarGurus from $31.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on CarGurus to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarGurus

About CarGurus

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 88,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 17.7% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

