Carlson Capital L P Decreases Position in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Carlson Capital L P decreased its holdings in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,396 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital L P’s holdings in uniQure were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in uniQure by 1,392.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in uniQure by 108.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in uniQure by 152.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in uniQure during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in uniQure by 128.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

uniQure stock opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.26 and a quick ratio of 7.20. uniQure has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $28.25. The company has a market cap of $983.01 million, a PE ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.08.

uniQure ( NASDAQ:QURE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $1.04. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 24.47% and a negative net margin of 204.12%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that uniQure will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other uniQure news, Director Paula Soteropoulos sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $135,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,382 shares in the company, valued at $370,069.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other uniQure news, Director Paula Soteropoulos sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $135,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,382 shares in the company, valued at $370,069.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 6,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $149,181.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 368,481 shares in the company, valued at $8,268,713.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,754 shares of company stock worth $580,424. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on QURE shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on uniQure from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on uniQure from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.17.

uniQure NV engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

