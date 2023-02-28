Carlson Capital L P Purchases 10,000 Shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Carlson Capital L P raised its position in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P owned about 0.07% of Galapagos worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Galapagos by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Galapagos in the 3rd quarter worth $597,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Galapagos by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 298,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,732,000 after purchasing an additional 50,300 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Galapagos in the 3rd quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Galapagos by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. 19.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GLPG opened at $37.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.12. Galapagos NV has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $72.11.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GLPG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Galapagos from €50.00 ($53.19) to €40.00 ($42.55) in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Galapagos from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Galapagos from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $47.20 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Galapagos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Galapagos from $57.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.17.

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. Its clinical pipeline includes filgotinib, GLP3667, Toledo program, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

