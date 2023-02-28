Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Buys 26,612 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 26,612 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LIN. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the first quarter valued at about $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 36.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 25.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 15.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at about $6,682,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. HSBC lifted their price target on Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.25.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $344.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $169.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.76, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $348.32.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

