Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Increases Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,360 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,775,033 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,120,924,000 after buying an additional 431,812 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,100,267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $779,248,000 after buying an additional 16,756 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,540,493 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $846,699,000 after acquiring an additional 175,098 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,122,227 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $578,617,000 after acquiring an additional 22,947 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.41.

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,553 shares of company stock valued at $7,175,206. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $123.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $137.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.27. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.93 and a fifty-two week high of $172.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

