Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 334.1% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $206.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.48.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $182.23 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $223.97. The company has a market capitalization of $157.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.04.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

