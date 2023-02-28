Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.86 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,061,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,043,836,000 after purchasing an additional 65,824 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 6.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,656,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,180,485,000 after purchasing an additional 279,432 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 10.2% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,649,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,157,183,000 after purchasing an additional 431,694 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 3.0% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,622,607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,171,923,000 after acquiring an additional 135,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 8.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,171,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,077,341,000 after acquiring an additional 328,151 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DHR opened at $247.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $180.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.79. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $303.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $262.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 10.36%.

In related news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.29.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

