Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Price Target Raised to C$11.00 at National Bank Financial

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2023

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNFGet Rating) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CADNF. TD Securities increased their target price on Cascades from C$8.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Cascades from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cascades from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday.

Cascades Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CADNF opened at $7.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.53. Cascades has a 52-week low of $5.68 and a 52-week high of $11.18.

Cascades Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cascades, Inc produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging and Consumer Product Packaging. The Industrial Packaging segment is active in specialty containers, structural components and paperboard, fibre composites and protective packaging markets.

