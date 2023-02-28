Cascades (TSE:CAS) PT Raised to C$11.00

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$8.50 to C$11.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CAS. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$7.75 to C$9.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$11.92.

Cascades Price Performance

Cascades stock opened at C$10.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$9.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.53. Cascades has a 52-week low of C$7.71 and a 52-week high of C$14.22.

Cascades Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Cascades

The business also recently declared a 1 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. Cascades’s payout ratio is presently 33.80%.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert F. Hall purchased 6,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,126.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 283,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,217,329.72. Company insiders own 22.24% of the company’s stock.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

Featured Articles

