Cass Information Systems, Inc. (CASS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 on March 15th

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd.

Cass Information Systems has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Cass Information Systems has a payout ratio of 34.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cass Information Systems to earn $3.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.8%.

Cass Information Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CASS opened at $48.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $657.87 million, a PE ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.16 and its 200-day moving average is $42.55. Cass Information Systems has a 52 week low of $31.84 and a 52 week high of $51.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cass Information Systems ( NASDAQ:CASS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $48.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.50 million. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 19.13%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cass Information Systems will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Cass Information Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cass Information Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Cass Information Systems by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in Cass Information Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Cass Information Systems by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Cass Information Systems by 814.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. 56.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Banking Services, and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.

