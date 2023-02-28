Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Position Decreased by Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 5.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 427,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,171,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 22.6% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.6% in the third quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,404.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,404.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,984 shares of company stock worth $22,519,893 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.6 %

Several brokerages have commented on CAT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.33.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $239.98 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $266.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $247.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.11.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.94%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading

