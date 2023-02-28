Caxton Associates LP Acquires 32,674 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Caxton Associates LP grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 163.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,674 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DEI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 104.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 373,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,367,000 after acquiring an additional 190,748 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 35.5% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the second quarter valued at about $1,675,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 15.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 97,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 13,122 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 63.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 35,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Price Performance

Shares of DEI opened at $14.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $34.70.

Douglas Emmett Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.18%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DEI. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Douglas Emmett to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

