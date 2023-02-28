Caxton Associates LP Boosts Holdings in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

Caxton Associates LP grew its position in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,254 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP owned about 0.15% of Ambac Financial Group worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 64,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 23,109 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 1,033.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 116,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 106,074 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 140,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 15,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Seas Capital LP grew its position in Ambac Financial Group by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 325,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 57,069 shares during the last quarter. 69.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambac Financial Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of AMBC stock opened at $16.20 on Tuesday. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $17.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.51 million, a PE ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.13.

Separately, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Ambac Financial Group in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

