Caxton Associates LP Increases Position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) by 227.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,561 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP owned approximately 0.08% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDN. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 438.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,992,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,170 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,023,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,148,000 after buying an additional 1,250,086 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 195.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,235,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,339,000 after buying an additional 817,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 146.3% in the third quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 719,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after buying an additional 427,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 75.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 802,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,737,000 after acquiring an additional 344,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $5.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.18. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.71%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 245.16%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BDN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town center and suburban office portfolio. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Austin, Texas, Metropolitan Washington, DC, and Other.

