Caxton Associates LP Invests $1.04 Million in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 18,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in Mondelez International by 124.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 332.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.06.

Insider Activity at Mondelez International

Mondelez International Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $65.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.60. The company has a market cap of $89.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $68.81.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.57%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

