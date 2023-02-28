CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) Short Interest Update

CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,531,000 shares, an increase of 2,233.8% from the January 31st total of 65,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,557,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CBD of Denver Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CBDD remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Tuesday. 9,925,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,148,730. CBD of Denver has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.

About CBD of Denver

CBD of Denver, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis and CBD products in Switzerland, Europe, and the US. Its brands include CBD Social Network, Black Peal CBD, and Rockflowr. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

