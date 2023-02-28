CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) Short Interest Update

CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,531,000 shares, an increase of 2,233.8% from the January 31st total of 65,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,557,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
CBD of Denver Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CBDD remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Tuesday. 9,925,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,148,730. CBD of Denver has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.
About CBD of Denver
