Celer Network (CELR) Price Tops $0.0201 on Exchanges

Celer Network (CELR) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One Celer Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0201 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Celer Network has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. Celer Network has a total market cap of $142.51 million and $9.36 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Celer Network

Celer Network’s genesis date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 tokens. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Celer Network is blog.celer.network. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#.

Buying and Selling Celer Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.”

