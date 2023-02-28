Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CLRB. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Cellectar Biosciences from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Cellectar Biosciences to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences from $47.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.
Cellectar Biosciences Stock Down 3.8 %
CLRB opened at $1.50 on Friday. Cellectar Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $7.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.63. The company has a market cap of $14.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.17.
Institutional Trading of Cellectar Biosciences
Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile
Cellectar Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detect tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB)
- Reserve Your Spot With These Hotels The Analysts Support
- Cruise Line Stocks Still Have Some Choppy Waters to Navigate
- Four Vegan Food Stocks Performing Beyond the Norm
- Ocean Interest Electrifies Fisker Stock
- Is Freshpet Ready For A Fresh Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.