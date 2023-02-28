Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CLRB. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Cellectar Biosciences from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Cellectar Biosciences to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences from $47.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Get Cellectar Biosciences alerts:

Cellectar Biosciences Stock Down 3.8 %

CLRB opened at $1.50 on Friday. Cellectar Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $7.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.63. The company has a market cap of $14.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Trading of Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLRB. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 252,570 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 434.3% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 931,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 757,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.23% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detect tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.