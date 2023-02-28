Centersquare Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 79,112 shares during the quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned 0.12% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 195.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,235,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,339,000 after buying an additional 817,700 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.0% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,933,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,053,000 after purchasing an additional 74,091 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 2,145.7% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 226,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 216,391 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 487.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 340,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 282,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 359,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 262,098 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $5.98 on Tuesday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $5.94 and a 1-year high of $14.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.71%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 245.16%.

BDN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town center and suburban office portfolio. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Austin, Texas, Metropolitan Washington, DC, and Other.

