Centersquare Investment Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 66,693 shares during the quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,238,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,043,000 after buying an additional 297,686 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,517,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,552,000 after purchasing an additional 134,483 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 86.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,869,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,180 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 10.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,222,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,483,000 after purchasing an additional 312,668 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 15.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,142,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,586,000 after purchasing an additional 412,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Insider Transactions at Retail Opportunity Investments

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 6,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $99,908.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,704 shares in the company, valued at $928,397.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Performance

Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $14.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.16 and a 200-day moving average of $15.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.36. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $80.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.15 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Retail Opportunity Investments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut Retail Opportunity Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. BTIG Research cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Retail Opportunity Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.