Centersquare Investment Management LLC Has $581,000 Holdings in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,500 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of UMH Properties worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in UMH Properties by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,139,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,383,000 after purchasing an additional 264,005 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in UMH Properties by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,392,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,412,000 after purchasing an additional 165,164 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in UMH Properties by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,788,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,251,000 after purchasing an additional 258,562 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in UMH Properties by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,189,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,359,000 after purchasing an additional 681,272 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,609,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,997,000 after acquiring an additional 25,934 shares during the last quarter. 71.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UMH Properties news, Director Matthew I. Hirsch bought 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.97 per share, with a total value of $27,947.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,298 shares in the company, valued at $627,589.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,931 shares of company stock valued at $30,955. 9.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UMH Properties Price Performance

UMH Properties Increases Dividend

NYSE UMH opened at $17.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.28. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.14 and a 52-week high of $25.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 6.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. This is a boost from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -160.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on UMH shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on UMH Properties in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on UMH Properties from $27.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. B. Riley lowered their price target on UMH Properties from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price target on UMH Properties from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

UMH Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities in seven states throughout the northeast. These states include New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana and Michigan. Manufactured home communities provide long-term appreciation, recession resistant qualities, and stable income streams.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.